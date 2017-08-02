48th Annual Jack Buck Golf Classic Dinner, Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Legendary broadcaster, Jack Buck has certainly left his mark on St. Louis in so many ways. He may be gone but he lives on, especially with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

For the past 48-years, the Jack Buck Classic Golf Tournament has been held to benefit the foundation. It’s the longest running charity golf tourney west of the Mississippi! This year it will take place at the Country Club of St. Albans.

Golf chairperson, Ben Westendorf and Trevor Forshee joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with more on the event.

48th Annual Jack Buck Golf Classic Dinner and Tournament

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

August 13 & 14

Country Club of St. Albans

Event starts at 4:30 p.m.

Weblinks:

http://www.cff.org

@CFF_STL