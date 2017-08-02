Furnace suspected in Anheuser-Busch can plant fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) _ A furnace is suspected of sparking a five-alarm fire that damaged an Anheuser-Busch can-making factory in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold, Missouri, and sent a firefighter to the hospital with heat exhaustion.

A spokesman for the Rock Community Fire Protection District says that after the plant had a power outage Tuesday, a furnace caught fire about 8 p.m. that day when power was restored. That fire then spread to duct work.

Anheuser-Busch spokeswoman Gemma Hart says none of the employees was injured.