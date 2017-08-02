Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco..THURSDAY…AUGUST 3, 2017:

A strong Summer cold front arrives late Thursday night…we are ahead of the front all day Thursday…so a little better shot of scattered rain and storms in the afternoon and evening…a few could be strong…heavy rain, light winds and strong winds…90 for the high Thursday. The front sweeps by late Thursday night and early Friday…winds swing to the northwest and here comes a Fall-like shot of air…in the 70’s and windy on Friday…mid to upper 50’s late Friday night into early Saturday morning…open up the windows excellent. The weekend…low 80’s for highs…lets watch for a few scattered storms on Sunday.