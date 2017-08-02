Groundbreaking for new clubhouse at Bogey Hills Country Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Bogey Hills Country Club is ready to turn the page months after a fire destroyed their entire facility.

The 55-year-old clubhouse was declared a total loss after a devastating fire on February 16.

“To all the firefighters and districts that were dispatched to the club that night, thank you for all you did to try and save our club,” said Angel Walters Likens, general manager of the country club.

The family decided to rebuild and continue the club’s legacy. On Wednesday, the Walters family and the club’s board of directors celebrated the official groundbreaking of their new, bigger, better, and state of the art facility.

“We're going to turn a new leaf, a new chapter in the history of Bogey Hills Country Club,” said Denny Walters, Bogey Hills owner.

The new clubhouse has a tentative completion date of May 1, 2018.

“We are very thankful to our members who have stayed with us during this tough time,” said Walters Likens. “We're going to build something you will be proud of.”

The Walters family took possession of the property in 1961. Bogey Hills opened in 1962 with a 9-hole public course and added another 9 holes in ‘72.