High Ridge woman wins $1 million playing Missouri Lottery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A High Ridge woman is Missouri’s newest millionaire after hitting it big on a Missouri Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Anita Mayer purchased a ‘$300,000,000 Golden Ticket’ Scratchers game from the Circle K on Highway PP in High Ridge. She claimed her prize at the state lottery’s St. Louis office on July 18.

Mayer is the second Jefferson County resident to win a large cash prize on the ‘Golden Ticket’ game in recent weeks. David Piper of Imperial won $10 million after buying a winning ticket on July 30 at a Schnucks in Arnold.

The ‘$300,000,000 Golden Ticket’ game was introduced in January 2016 in honor of the state lottery’s 30th anniversary.