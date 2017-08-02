IDOT, MoDOT expect major traffic for Great American Eclipse event in bi-state region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While 200,000 ​people are planning to head towards Carbondale for the big solar eclipse event on August 21, the Illinois Department of Transportation will stay active to make sure traffic is moving safely.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol to find out how they want the public to prepare. Officials said they want the public to prepare to leave early, know the area you're visiting, put down your cell phones and where events are taking place.

Over a million people are expected to visit the region for the total solar eclipse.

Officials advise people to leave early and not stop on the highway to take pictures.

IDOT and MoDOT crews are also working with police and others to handle traffic issues. Lane closures on IDOT projects in the region will be temporarily lifted until the event is over.