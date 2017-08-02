× Korean War museum in central Indiana closes its doors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A central Illinois museum that honors those who served in the Korean War has closed.

The State Journal-Register reports signs posted Tuesday at the Korean War National Museum in downtown Springfield read that it was with “deepest regrets” that the museum had closed as of Saturday. The museum phone number was answered with a similar message.

In addition to artifacts and videos, the museum included a collection of Korean War books and materials.

The newspaper says the museum had seen a series of past starts and stops. It was at a different location when plans were announced in 2006 to construct a new museum. That effort stalled and the museum was set up at a former drugstore on Old Capitol Plaza.

