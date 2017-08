Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO – Two Hazelwood lifeguards were honored Wednesday night for their actions that saved the life of a woman.

Earlier this summer the 2 lifeguards saved the life of a woman who went into cardiac arrest at an aquatic center in Hazelwood.

Tonight, the woman they saved was on hand to say thank-you.

Also on hand were the paramedics who arrived on the scene, who stated without their good training and intervention, this woman might not be alive today.