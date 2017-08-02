ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Ronnie Perkins is a 6'4, 260 pound Defensive End. The Senior at Lutheran North is one of the top prospects in the state and currently has 48 Division 1 scholarship offers.
Lutheran North senior Ronnie Perkins racking up offers
