Lutheran North senior Ronnie Perkins racking up offers

Posted 10:56 am, August 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, August 2, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Ronnie Perkins is a 6'4, 260 pound Defensive End. The Senior at Lutheran North is one of the top prospects in the state and currently has 48 Division 1 scholarship offers.