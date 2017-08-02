Minneapolis school building collapses; rescuers search for victims

Fire crews were searching for possible victims and extinguishing a blaze after a building collapsed at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, officials said.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one person was killed in what may have been a natural gas explosion. But it later tweeted the death was not confirmed.

The academy said there was a gas leak and explosion at its Upper School, which houses grades 9-12.

Video broadcast by CNN affiliate WCCO showed smoke and flames rising from the debris. The collapse left a gap in the multistory building.

By Phil Gast, CNN