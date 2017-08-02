× Police chase Belleville carjacking suspect into St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police pursuit is underway for a suspect wanted in an overnight carjacking in Belleville.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, says her silver 2009 Pontiac G8, with Illinois registration AP57712, was taken from her at gunpoint by two men on Eastview Drive.

She was allowed to remove her three-year-old daughter and six-month-old son from the vehicle before the suspects took off.

The sheriff’s department is looking for the suspect’s vehicle, which was described as a grey or black newer model Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plates. There is no description for the other suspect vehicle involved.

The suspects are described as two black males, one wearing a red “Nike” sweatshirt, and the other wearing a black sweatshirt. All of the vehicles were last seen driving down Eastland Drive.

No one was injured during the hijacking.

According to Swansea police, a similar incident with the same suspect vehicle, the dark Jeep Cherokee, occurred about 10 minutes before the Eastview hijacking, which occurred in the 1600 Block of North Belt West in Swansea, Illinois.

Investigators are working to identify possible suspects in these incidents.

The stolen Pontiac was abandoned in the 200 block of Madison, near Broadway and the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.