The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will be “As Cold As Ice” on August 16th when Foreigner brings their 40th Anniversary Tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience! Enter below to win a chance to win a pair of tickets.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, August 2nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!