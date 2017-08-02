× Suspect wounded in police-involved shooting in Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) _ Authorities say a suspect has been wounded in a police-involved shooting following an attempted armed robbery at a cellphone story in northwestern Indiana.

The Lake County sheriff’s office says five people tried to rob a Verizon store in Munster on Tuesday evening and were chased by police into Gary. Their vehicle went off the roadway and they fled on foot. The department says one was shot, three were arrested and one escaped.

Police say the wounded suspect was hospitalized. No officers were injured.

Authorities say the officer involved in the shooting was from the Gary Police Department. The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting at the request of Gary police.