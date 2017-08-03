BackStoppers BBQ benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Mo. - A small local business donated all of their proceeds for the day to BackStoppers.

Bernadette Faasen’s husband is a St. Louis County detective and she is the owner of Woodsmoke BBQ in Ellisville.

She said all summer the restaurant has had a theme, "Supporting our Heroes," and Thursday’s event for BackStoppers was the grand finale.

Along with barbecue, they were also selling shirts that said, ‘Take a Stand…Back a Hero,’ and had Officer Blake Snyder’s badge number at the bottom.

Former Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion stopped by to grab some grub and he knows firsthand how meaningful BackStoppers is when you need them most.