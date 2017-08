Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Prince, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And Michael Crichton are three notable men with one thing in common. They all died without a will.

Regardless of how wealthy or well-known you are, having a will is important for every family. Since August is National Make-A-Will Month, it`s a great time to make sure your loved ones are protected.

Financial professional Ken Heise, from the Heise Advisory Group, shares more on the estate planning process.