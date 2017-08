Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hitting a pothole on the road is something all drivers dread. When they damage your car, it can become an even bigger problem.

MoDOT officials say maintenance crews are out daily to handle the repair of potholes and other issues with debris on the roads. In the meantime, it’s a good idea to check your coverage to make sure you have what you need in case you hit a bump in the road.

Fox 2’s Shawndrea Thomas spoke to an insurance expert to find out if and how your car insurance can help with the repair process.