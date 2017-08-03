Driver arrested after crashing through yards on Riverview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A man is in custody after he struck a lamp post, drove across several front yards and crashed into a front porch on the 8600 block of Riverview Boulevard early Thursday morning (Aug. 3).

Tessie Phillips was inside her home when, around 2 a.m., she heard a loud noise she said sounded like thunder. She walked outside her home and saw a car had crashed into her front porch.

Phillips said the driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run away. Phillips said she shouted to her husband to chase after the suspect. Phillips said her husband caught up to the suspect, tackled him and held him until police arrived.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Phillips told Fox 2 she hasn’t lived in the neighborhood long but said this is the fourth time an erratic driver has caused damage to her property. She said her car has been struck several times while parked on Riverview Blvd. outside her home. According to Phillips, her daughter’s vehicle has also been hit while parked there.