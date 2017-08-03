× Express Scripts gave $10K for Greitens’ inauguration, later received no-bid contract

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Express Scripts gave $10,000 to help fund Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ inauguration months before it received a no-bid contract with the state.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that the donation was listed on Express Scripts’ website among other political contributions. Greitens had released a list of “benefactors” to his January inauguration but did not disclose how much donors gave.

Greitens’ administration recently gave the St. Louis-based company a $250,000 contract. The contract is to help administer a program to monitor prescription drugs coming from doctors and pharmacists.

Greitens’ administration has argued a competitive bidding process for the recent state contract was not required.

Greitens’ senior adviser, Austin Chambers, previously said claims of impropriety about the Express Scripts contract were “ridiculous.”