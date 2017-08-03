× Inmate admits to forging court order to get woman released from prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City, Missouri, woman faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting she forged a court order that tried to get another inmate released.

Fifty-one-year-old Margie Shephard pleaded guilty Thursday to an obstruction of justice count.

Authorities say Shephard committed the crime while at a federal lockup in Bryan, Texas. She was serving a 10-year sentence for bank fraud conspiracy, identity theft and obstruction of justice.

Shephard admitted she fabricated a court order featuring a forged signature of a federal judge. It called for the release of a suburban Kansas City woman who was serving three years for her role in an $11 million mortgage fraud scheme.

Shephard mailed the document to a relative, who faxed it to prison officials who ultimately declared the document a fake.