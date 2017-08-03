× Lawsuit challenges St. Charles County’s drug program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A nonprofit group and two St. Charles County residents are suing the county over its prescription drug monitoring program.

Carl Bearden, executive director of United for Missouri, said in a news release Thursday that the drug monitoring program violates citizens’ right to privacy and against unreasonable searches and seizures.

St. Charles’ program requires those prescribing and dispensing prescription drugs to provide information to the Department of Public Health. The goal is to prevent people from “doctor shopping” to obtain several prescriptions from different doctors.

Bearden said the program raises the possibility that people could access and/or disclose personal prescription drug information without a warrant.

Missouri was the only state in the country without a statewide prescription drug-monitoring program until Gov. Eric Greitens created one in July by executive order.