Man shot by trooper at St. Louis casino sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS – A suburban St. Louis man who was shot by a Missouri state trooper in a casino’s garage was sentenced to seven years in prison for charges arising from the confrontation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Javon Burton, of Vinita Park, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court records say a trooper responding to a call of an assault in November 2015 at the Lumi re Place was told someone was driving through the parking garage with a woman on the hood of his car.

The records say when the trooper ordered Burton to get out of his car, Burton accelerated toward the trooper, who shot him.

A search found methamphetamine and a loaded handgun in Burton’s car.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com