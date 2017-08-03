Missouri tax free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Ready, set shop! This is the weekend for you to save lots of money and get everything you need for back to school.
It’s Missouri’s tax free holiday, where your sales tax is forgiven in some areas!
Sean Phillips, marketing director at Mid Rivers Mall, shows us some the deals.
What is eligible for the NO sales tax offer?
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing Calculators – not to exceed $150
There’s also a free BJC Mobile Health Fair will take place on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Missouri State Sales Tax Holiday
August 4th to 6th
Mid Rivers Mall
St. Peters, Mo.
BJC Mobile Health Fair
Saturday, August 5th
10am to 9pm
Mid Rivers Mall
St. Peters, MO
For additional information visit: ShopMidRiversMall.com