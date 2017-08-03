Missouri tax free weekend starts Friday, Aug. 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Ready, set shop! This is the weekend for you to save lots of money and get everything you need for back to school.

It’s Missouri’s tax free holiday, where your sales tax is forgiven in some areas!

Sean Phillips, marketing director at Mid Rivers Mall, shows us some the deals.

What is eligible for the NO sales tax offer?

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing Calculators – not to exceed $150

There’s also a free BJC Mobile Health Fair will take place on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Missouri State Sales Tax Holiday

August 4th to 6th

Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peters, Mo.

BJC Mobile Health Fair

Saturday, August 5th

10am to 9pm

Mid Rivers Mall

St. Peters, MO

For additional information visit: ShopMidRiversMall.com