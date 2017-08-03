× Mizzou embezzlement investigation turned over to feds

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri-Columbia has turned over an investigation into a possible embezzlement to federal investigators.

The university said in a news release Thursday that federal authorities were asked to take over the investigators because of concerns that the person involved might have violated federal laws.

The university has not released details of the possible embezzlement. In previous statements, it said an internal review began after an employee of the Office of Greek Life had reported suspicious activity.

School leaders also are continuing a review of how external accounts for student organizations are managed.