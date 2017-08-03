Song of the Day – Idina Menzel

“Let It Go. Let It Go!” Idina Menzel, the incredible voice behind the smash hit Frozen is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Tuesday, August 15th and we have a pair of tickets to give away!
The Fabulous Fox Theatre celebrates 25 years of the best in live entertainment with one very special concert – Idina Menzel! Idina starred as the original Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, was the original cast Rent as Maureen, and was a special guest star on the hit TV show, Glee. Don’t miss the one & only Idina Menzel!
Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, August 3rd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.