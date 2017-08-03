SSM Health Medical Minute: NicView offered to families with NICU babies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NicView™ is an innovative, small camera system placed at designated bed spaces in the NICU at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, the only NICU in St. Louis with this technology. Launched in May of this year, NicView allows parents, family and friends to view their infant in real-time, 24/7, through a secure online portal. This service helps families develop that bond with their preemie or hospitalized infant even when they can’t be in the NICU with them. NicView can add peace of mind and provide reassurance when you can’t be at the bedside.

Parents can securely access NicView from anywhere there is an Internet connection via a laptop, smartphone or tablet.

Once you are logged in, you will start receiving streaming images of your baby. However, if the nurse is caring for your baby, the camera may be temporarily ‘off-line,’ in which case you will see an ‘off-line’ image.

For more information about NicView, visit CardinalGlennon.com.