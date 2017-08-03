University City police to offer free crime prevention tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - University City police officers hope a series of face-to-face meetings will help educate the public about crime prevention and awareness.

Starting next week, the U City Police Department will host three sessions. The meetings are open to the public but will focus on University City, Captain Fredrick Lemons said.

“We’re going to be teaching some tactics to citizens to keep them from becoming victims and being victimized,” he said.

The meetings will take place at the following locations from 6 p.m. - 7:30 pm:

Thursday, August 10: Flynn Park School, 7200 Waterman Avenue

Thursday, August 17: Barbara C. Jordan Elementary, 1500 82nd Boulevard

Thursday, August 30: Heman Park Community Center, 975 Pennsylvania Avenue