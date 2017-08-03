Walk A Mile in Her Shoes at Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of men taking a stand to help stop domestic violence by walking around in high heels.

The fifth annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes benefits the YWCA. The YWCA in St. Louis offers victims of sexual violence in person 24/7 crisis intervention, group and individual counseling, prevention education for individuals with developmental disabilities, and domestic violence support and prevention - all at no cost.