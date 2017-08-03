× Woman killed after Amtrak train strikes SUV in Macoupin County

BRIGHTON, Il. _ A woman was killed in a crash involving an Amtrak train around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brighton, Illinois. Police say Melanie Adams-Swearengen, 35, attempted to cross the railroad tracks in an area where there was no crossing.

As Adams-Swearengen drove her Acura SUV over the tracks, it became hung up. An Amtrak train, traveling southbound, struck her vehicle before she could get clear out of the area. She was ejected.

Her cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Authorities say there were 44 passengers on the train at the time. One person was taken to an Alton hospital with non-life threatening injuries.