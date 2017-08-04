Big Muddy Adventures offering eclipse tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A once in a lifetime opportunity to view the Great American Eclipse from an island on the Mississippi River.

St. Louis company Big Muddy Adventures is offering a two-day, one-night event in the line of totality. The trip includes transportation to and from BMA headquarters, meals, canoes and paddling gear. Guests bring sleeping bags, tents and clothing/personal items.

BMA is the first professional outfitter/guiding company providing access to the wild wonders of the middle Mississippi and lower Missouri Rivers. With a full fleet of paddling vessels, including canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and signature hand built 29 foot voyageur canoes, BMA takes great pride in focusing on safety and personal attention.

The adventure begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 20. Guests will return around 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21. Spaces are limited. Reserve your seat for $225 per person.

To learn more visit: www.2muddy.com/trips