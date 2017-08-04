Board overseeing Metro transit may get a reset after turmoil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Steve Stenger are nominating people to replace all four current members of the Bi-State Development Board and fill a vacant opening. The board oversees the Metro transit system.

All four current members are serving on expired terms. In recent weeks board members and county officials have been at odds. First over security on Metro buses and the MetroLink trains. Then over surveillance video that shows county officers covering a camera in a MetroLink police substation.

The board chairman called on County Police Chief Jon Belmar to resign. Krewson and Stenger say the situation would benefit from a reset.

They will submit three names for each opening to Governor Greitens who will then make the official appointments.