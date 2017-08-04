BoxLunch provides healthy meals for those in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _As you're thinking about back-to-school shopping, think about giving back and helping other kids get the school year off to a great start. You can do that by going to Box Lunch kind of a novelty shop, with a charitable mission. It's new in St. Claire Square Mall.
Store manager, John Ryan, joined us in the FOX 2 studio with more!
For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will help provide a healthy meal for a person in need through its partnership with Feeding America.
BoxLunch
St. Clair Square Mall
134 Saint Clair Square
Fairview Heights, Il.
To learn more visit: www.boxlunch.com