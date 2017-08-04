× Cardinals Lose Another One Run Game, 3-2 to Reds

For the 22nd time this season, the Cardinals have lost a game by one run. The latest setback was on Friday night in Cincinnati, when the Cards dropped a 3-2 decision to the Reds. Joey Votto drove in two runs for Cincinnati to pace their offense and their bullpen shut down the Cards for the final four innings to get the win. Mike Leake pitched six innings, allowing three runs. Leake took the loss and saw his season record dip to 7-10.

The Cardinals offense continues to struggle. Leake’s infield single in the third inning scored Greg Garcia, who had tripled to tie the game at 1-1. Carson Kelly supplied the other RBI. His eighth inning single scored Tommy Pham to cut the Reds lead to 3-2. But Randal Grichuk struck out with the bases loaded to end the Cards threat in that inning. Reds closer Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth inning and struck out Paul DeJong with runners on first and third to end the game. St. Louis was just two for seven with runners in scoring position.

The Cardinals season record falls to 53-56, still four and a half games behind the division leading Cubs. They lost to Washington today, so the Cardinals didn’t lose any ground in the standings.