Dave Murray’s weather disco..THE WEEKEND…AUGUST 5-6, 2017:

Cool temps in play all weekend long…very non August but with the cool the weather goes down hill quickly as a weather front gets stuck over the Bi-State region…nice Saturday morning…sunny and cool..then increasing clouds during the afternoon…a dry day…rain and some non-severe storms will move in from west to east Saturday evening…rain becomes heavy at time with the focus on midnight to noon on Sunday with the chances of rain ending late Sunday into Sunday evening. No big heat in sight for much of next week.