Fresh Peach Custard Pie at Eckert’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The peaches at Eckert's are large, sweet and juicy! Angie Eckert joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen to make a fresh peach custard pie!

Fresh Peach Custard Pie

3 cups peeled and sliced peaches

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell

2 large eggs, eaten

2/3 cup granulated sugar

¼ tsp salt

2 Tbs. flour

½ cup light cream or milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Arrange peaches evenly in bottom of pie shell. In a mixing bowl combine eggs, sugar, salt and flour; add cream or milk and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Pour mixture over peaches. Bake for 10 minutes; reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F and bake for an additional 30 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Cover and refrigerate. Makes 6 servings.

To learn more visit: eckerts.com