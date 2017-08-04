× Illinois authorities probe deadly Amtrak crash with SUV

BRIGHTON, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois State Police are investigating circumstances involving an Amtrak train that hit a sport utility vehicle that had become stuck on the tracks, killing the driver from St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says 35-year-old Melanie Adams-Swearengen died at the scene of the accident about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Brighton.

State police say the SUV went off the road for unknown reasons and became stuck on the tracks before the Chicago-to-St. Louis train hit its passenger side.

Amtrak says one of the train’s 44 injuries sustained slight injuries.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Previous story: Mother killed after Amtrak train strikes SUV in Macoupin County