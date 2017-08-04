× Illinois saw both flooding, drought conditions during July

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Experts say heavy rain and flooding affected northern Illinois in July while the central and southern parts of the state saw dry weather that caused crop damage.

Data from the Illinois State Water Survey at the University of Illinois show that on average statewide precipitation during July was about 4.8 inches _ about three-quarters of an inch above normal. Northwestern and northeastern Illinois saw averages of more than seven inches of rain, making it the third wettest July on record.

Cary in McHenry County had 13.34 inches of rain during July, followed by Gurnee with 13.21 inches. But other areas had little rainfall. The lowest monthly total was at Quincy Dam, where about seven-tenths of an inch was recorded.

The highest temperature was 102 in Jerseyville, north of St. Louis.