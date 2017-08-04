× Illinois woman accused of stealing from Missouri day care

CLAYTON, Mo. – An Illinois woman is accused of stealing more than $77,000 from the suburban St. Louis day care she directed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Sara Carle of Freeburg, Illinois, with felony count of receiving stolen property.

Authorities allege that Carle stole the money from the Bright Star Academy day care center in Overland between September 2014 and August of last year.

Carle served as the center’s director from July 2012 until she resigned in March.

Court documents show that Carle told police she didn’t steal from the center.

Messages left by The Associated Press with Carle’s atorney, Patrick Ochs, were not immediately returned.