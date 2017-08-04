EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. _A major highway closure could lead to big traffic tie ups this weekend in the Metro East. FOX 2's Chris Regnier is live in East St. Louis with what you need to know before you go.
Know Before You Go: IDOT I-55/70 lane closures
-
2 EB lanes of Poplar Street Bridge re-open after repairs
-
Know Before You Go: Downtown I-44 closure
-
MoDOT closures on I-44 near Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
-
Know Before You Go – Chesterfield Parkway closures
-
Rising Meramec river closing I-55, Lemay Ferry and Telegraph
-
-
Crews to split traffic across Poplar Street Bridge
-
Pet of the Week – Barry
-
Know Before You Go: Lane closures on Clark Bridge near Alton
-
One person dies, two people injured in East St. Louis apartment fire
-
Owner of East St. Louis tire business damaged in fire vows to rebuild
-
-
Several St. Louis area schools to cancel classes Wednesday after I-55 shutdown
-
Pet of the Week – Sarge
-
Lottery may dump Illinois unless the state agrees to a budget