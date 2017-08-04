× Loop Trolley project asks St. Louis County for additional 500,000

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – The Loop Trolley project is asking for an additional $500,000 from St. Louis County which already kicked in $3 million dollars.

Trolley Project Chairman, Joe Edwards, says the extra money would allow the trolley to have longer operating hours which would improve its chances of success. Riders will be able to buy a two-hour pass for $2 or an all day pass for $5.

Edwards says he now hopes the long-delayed trolley will open in mid or late October, but an exact date has yet to be determined.