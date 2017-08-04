× Man accused of fatally shooting woman in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused of fatally shooting a woman.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 35-year-old John A. Frazier on Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court filings allege that Tamara Randolph was shot Wednesday night after going to a home to retrieve her two children from Frazier, who a witness said had taken the children two months ago and had not returned them.

Randolph died at the scene.

Online court records do not show whether Frazier has an attorney.