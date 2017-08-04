Man accused of fatally shooting woman in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused of fatally shooting a woman.
Jackson County prosecutors charged 35-year-old John A. Frazier on Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Court filings allege that Tamara Randolph was shot Wednesday night after going to a home to retrieve her two children from Frazier, who a witness said had taken the children two months ago and had not returned them.
Randolph died at the scene.
Online court records do not show whether Frazier has an attorney.
39.099727 -94.578567