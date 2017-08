× Man sentenced for 2013 murder

ST. LOUIS — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a man in 2013 will spend 25 years in prison. A judge handed down the 25-year sentence to Jerrin Brown Friday.

Prosecutors say Brown shot and killed Paul Moore on Koenig Circle in Berkeley in April of 2013. Police found Moore a few blocks away at the QuikTip at I-170 and Natural Bridge.

Brown pleaded guilty in July.