ST. LOUIS — An Arnold man convicted of hog-tying a 74-year-old Wildwood woman during a home invasion has been sentenced. Forrest Russell Jr, 46, will serve 30 years in prison.

In December 2014 Russel tied the victim up and held her at gun-point. He then looted her home for a couple of hours. She managed to crawl to a neighbors house and get help.