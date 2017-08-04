× Mo. Sales Tax Holiday weekend for back-to-school items

DES PERES, Mo. _Shoppers can save big on back to school items beginning Friday during Missouri’s Tax Free Weekend (Aug. 4-6)

The list of school supplies seems to grow longer each year, and the cost of school supplies can add up. Parents and teachers can save money by not paying state sales taxes on certain purchases during the holiday weekend.

Some local governments are also waiving local sales tax giving shoppers a savings of up to nine percent.

Eligible items include select clothing, school supplies, graphing calculator, and computers and computer accessories like monitors, printers and software.

The savings are not limited to Missouri residents or students. Anyone is eligible for the savings.

Link to cities opting out of local savings: http://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school/cities.php