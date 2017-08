Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for two people who robbed the Circle K on Hampton just south of I-44.

Police say they ordered the clerk to empty the cash drawer while verbally threatening her life. They took the money, cigarettes and lottery tickets and got away in an small dark sedan.

If you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.