Southwest Missouri man convicted of killing his wife

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man is facing life in prison without parole after being convicted of killing his wife.

The Joplin Globe reports a Lawrence County jury on Friday found 58-year-old David Holman guilty of first-degree murder in the December 2013 death of his wife, 55-year-old Radonna Holman. She was shot to death at the couple’s home near La Russell.

Holman was taken into custody until his formal sentencing on Oct. 10.

Prosecutors say Holman shot his wife in the back in her bed as she was planning to leave him. He originally told investigators he shot his wife after she shot him in the arm. Prosecutors say Holman suffered only a superficial wound and investigators believe he shot himself in a plan to claim self-defense.