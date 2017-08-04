St. Louis woman charged in Wentzville bank robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO - Authorities in St. Charles County charged a north St. Louis woman with a masked drive-thru robbery at a Wentzville bank. The robbery happened at the Commerce Bank near Wentzville Parkway and West Pearce Tuesday in the middle of the day. Investigators say it was just good old fashioned police work that helped put Rachael Lay, 28, behind bars. She has been charged with robbery and armed criminal action.

Police say Lay approached a vehicle where she struggled with the victim and demanded they hand over cash. Authorities say she was armed with a knife when she robbed the person at the drive thru at the Commerce Bank in Wentzville. Detectives say that Lay took off on foot with more than $1,000. Investigators say they are glad the robber is off the streets.

A cash bond has been set for Lay for $15,000. Investigators say she confessed to the crime.