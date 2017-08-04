STLMoms- Tackling back-to-school anxiety

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _"Back-to-school." Those three little words can trigger anxiety in kids. That anxiety can affect their summer and their school work, well into the school year.
Dr. Divya Parikh, pediatrician at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, talks about how parents can handle it.
Strategize for the upcoming year:
- Don`t ask questions that suggest you expect kids to be anxious
- Establish a routine and stick to it.
- Discuss the positive aspects of going back to school, such as seeing friends again or starting fun extracurricular activities in school such as sports or clubs.
- Provide reassurance but not excessive reassurance - once or twice is enough.
- Show empathy.
- Praise children when they face their fears and make efforts to cope with anxiety.
- Attend open house and orientation activities before the start of school.