The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It's Friday! St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with who's coming to town.
- LouFest, Snoop Dogg Sept 9 and Weezer Sept. 10
- Marlon Wayans, Aug. 24-26, Helium Comedy Club
- Jaden Smith, added to Fall Out Boy, Oct. 21, Scottrade Center
- Jerry Seinfeld, Oct. 27, Fox Theatre
- Our Lady Peace, Nov. 3, Delmar Hall, celebrating 20 years of 'Clumsy'
- Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Nov. 30, The Family Arena
- Primus, Nov. 5, Peabody Opera House
- Cowboy Mouth, Old Rock House, Nov. 17-18
- Tony! Toni! Tone!, Sept. 10, The Pageant
- David Cook, Aug. 11, Delmar Hall, canceled
- Young The Giant, Friday, HCA
- Chris Stapleton, Saturday, HCA
- Better Than Ezra, Saturday, Liberty Bank Amphitheater
- 'Hunger is no joke' with Maria Bamford, Saturday, The Pageant, benefit for St. Louis Area Foodbank
- The Burbs Music and Arts Festival, Chesterfield Amphitheater, New Festival
- Jidenna, Sunday, The Ready Room, sold out
- Herbie Hancock, Thursday, Powell Hall