The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 12:35 pm, August 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18PM, August 4, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It's Friday! St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with who's coming to town.

  • LouFest, Snoop Dogg Sept 9 and Weezer Sept. 10
  • Marlon Wayans, Aug. 24-26, Helium Comedy Club
  • Jaden Smith, added to Fall Out Boy, Oct. 21, Scottrade Center
  • Jerry Seinfeld, Oct. 27, Fox Theatre
  • Our Lady Peace, Nov. 3, Delmar Hall, celebrating 20 years of 'Clumsy'
  • Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Nov. 30, The Family Arena
  • Primus, Nov. 5, Peabody Opera House
  • Cowboy Mouth, Old Rock House, Nov. 17-18
  • Tony! Toni! Tone!, Sept. 10, The Pageant
  • David Cook, Aug. 11, Delmar Hall, canceled
  • Young The Giant, Friday, HCA
  • Chris Stapleton, Saturday, HCA
  • Better Than Ezra, Saturday, Liberty Bank Amphitheater
  • 'Hunger is no joke' with Maria Bamford, Saturday, The Pageant, benefit for St. Louis Area Foodbank
  • The Burbs Music and Arts Festival, Chesterfield Amphitheater, New Festival
  • Jidenna, Sunday, The Ready Room, sold out
  • Herbie Hancock, Thursday, Powell Hall