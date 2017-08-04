The Great American Eclipse Lunchbox at Orlando’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _While you’re out grabbing those glasses you may want to consider lunch plans! Did you realize the eclipse will be taking place in the middle of lunch time?

Sam Orlando Jr., with Orlando Catering, joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with a simple, fun way you can celebrate the natural phenomenon all while keeping your belly full.

5 Eclipse Box Lunches:

Each lunch includes:

2017 ISO Certified Safe Viewing Glasses

Grilled Chicken Breast on Round Golden Sun Kaiser Roll

with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Roasted Marinated Tomatoes, and Asiago Basil Pesto Spread (on the side)

Fresh Fruit and Berry Salad

Eclipse Black and White Cookie

The Great American Eclipse Box Lunch

Delivered to your door

August 21, 2017

Deliveries 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.