UCP Heartland presents 7th Annual St. Louis Wing Ding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The 2017 St. Louis Wing Ding event takes place on Thursday, August 10th at Queeny Park`s Greensfelder Arena.

Kathleen Beach Vice President of Marketing & Communications for UCP Heartland joined us in the FOX 2 kitchen with more on the celebration!

The Annual Wing Ding event attendees can sample a variety of wings, cast their ballot for the prestigious 'People`s Choice' award winner and help an important cause at the same time. Local restaurants donate their time and wings to serve the general public while a panel of Celebrity Judges takes part in a blind taste test to crown winners in several categories:

Best Traditional Hot Wing - sauced

Best Specialty Wing - sauced

Best Dry Rubbed Wings - unsauced

The Overall Favorite

General admission tickets are $35 at the door. They're $30 if pre-purchased by August 9.

Tickets include unlimited chicken wings, and two drink tickets. VIP tickets are also available for $50 each.

Participating restaurants include - Barristers, EdgeWild Bistro & Tap, Hot Shots Sports Bar & Grill, , Smugala`s Pizza Pub, St. Louis Wing Co., Sugarfire Smokehouse, The Slider House, Three Kings Public House, Trueman`s Soulard Sports Bar, Walnut Grill and The Wheelhouse-Downtown.